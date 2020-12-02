CBI arrests 2 MES officials in graft case

New Delhi, Dec 2 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two officials of the Military Engineering Service (MES) in a bribery case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sujeet Baitha, Barrack Store Officer, Office of Garrison Engineer (West) and Jaydeep Shukla, Store Keeper, Office of Garrison Engineer (West), posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

The CBI has registered a case on a complaint against Baitha and Shukla on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3.1 lakh.

It said that it was also alleged that the complainant was awarded contract of furniture repairing and the work was completed.

“The accused allegedly demanded the said bribe for passing the bills of complainant,” a CBI official said.

He said that it was further alleged that the complainant told accused that he could arrange only Rs 1 lakh, but they asked him to give cheque for the remaining amount so that they could encash the same.

“CBI laid a trap. Baitha accepted cash of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant while Shukla accepted the blank signed cheque and thereafter, entered the amount of Rs 2.1 lakh. Both the accused were caught and the cash of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the Barrack Store Officer and the cheque was recovered from the Store Keeper,” he said.

The CBI team also carried out searches at the premises of Baitha and Shukla at Jabalpur which led to recovery of cash of Rs 1.55 lakh and other investment documents.

