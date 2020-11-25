CBI arrests accused in missing minor tribal girl case

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Almost 11 months after registering a case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Arun Pal, accused in an on-going investigation of a case relating to a tribal girl who went missing from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind during a visit to a relative’s house.

A CBI official said that the agency arrested Pal from Punjab and the missing girl has also been found.

The official said that Pal was arrested after a thorough investigation including a search of accounts in several banks.

He said Pal was traced to Rajpura in Punjab.

The linked mobile number with the said bank account was allegedly in a third person’s name.

The official said that Pal will be produced before a court for transit remand.

The CBI took over the probe on January 1 this year following the December 2019 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The girl had gone missing on February 14, 2017 from MP’s Bhind.

The father of the girl in his complaint alleged that his minor daughter was taken away on a motor cycle by Pal and another person, both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district and when he chased them he was threatened.

The local police had arrested a friend of the accused, whose bike was allegedly used in the incident.

Source: IANS

