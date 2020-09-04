CBI arrests bank manager, official in Maharashtra in graft case

Published: 4th September 2020
New Delhi, Sep 4 : The CBI on Friday said that it has arrested a bank branch manager posted in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and another person in a bribery case involving Rs 56,000.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official here said that Bank of Baroda Branch Manager Kiran Thakre and Narendra Patil were arrested following a complaint that he had demanded Rs 56,000 to sanction an agricultural loan of Rs 7.1 lakh.

During investigation, it was revealed that Patil had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for processing the loan papers, the official said.

“The bribe amount was later negotiated and fixed at Rs 75,000 (Rs 50,000 for Thakre and Rs 25,000 for Patil). Thakre had obtained a blank signed cheque from the complainant and got Rs 75,000 withdrawn through Patil,” the official said.

The CBI official said that searches at the office and residential premises of Thakre led to the seizure of incriminating documents and Rs 10 lakh in cash.

