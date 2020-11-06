CBI arrests Chandigarh CGST Superintendent in graft case

New Delhi, Nov 6 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it arrested a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) posted in Chandigarh in a graft case.

The arrested Superintendent has been identified as Vijay Sehra.

A CBI official said that he was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered a case against the accused. The CBi said that it was alleged that the complainant had received a summon from Sehra’s office through post wherein he was directed to appear in the CGST office with documents as mentioned in the summon.

It was further alleged that the accused asked the complainant to pay a bribe to settle his tax issues.

“The CBI team laid a trap and caught Sehra while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant,” the official said.

The CBI team also carried out searches at the residence of Sehra at Panchkula and his office at Chandigarh which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

He will be produced before a local court here later on Friday, the official added.

