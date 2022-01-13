CBI arrests DSIIDC official, aide in bribe case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they have arrested a senior DSIIDC official and another man in connection with a a Rs 1.70 lakh bribery case.

The accused were identified as Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) senior manager S.K. Singh and Subhash.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered after receiving a complaint against the accused.

The complainant was running business for manufacturing cream separator machines from a shed in Mangolpuri area which was allotted to him by the DSIIDC and Singh allegedly demanded bribe from him for not sealing his shed on the count of alleged encroachment. The complainant was told the to give bribe amount to Subhash in Karol Bagh.

The CBI formed a team and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh from the complainant.

On Thursday, the CBI also conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Delhi and claimed that they recovered incriminating documents.

Both the accused were arrested and produced before a court which sent them to 14 days judicial custody.