CBI arrests Food & Supply dept Asst Commissioner over bribery

News Desk 1Published: 20th November 2020 12:12 am IST
Techie's arrest leads to dark web of drug dealings in B'luru

New Delhi, Nov 19 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Food & Supply Department Assistant Commissioner and a contractual employee for accepting bribe worth Rs 1 lakh.

The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused on Thursday and will produced them before the concerned court on November 20.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint.

It was alleged that the public servant demanded an amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh as illegal gratification for revoking suspension of license of fair price shop of the complainant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Pakistan preps for 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 20th November 2020 12:12 am IST
Back to top button