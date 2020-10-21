CBI arrests Food Supply official in J&K’s Rajouri in graft case

New Delhi, Oct 21 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Junior Assistant working at the Food Supply office of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in a graft case.

A CBI official said the accused has been identified as Shadab Chowdhary.

A case was registered on a complaint against Chowdhary under a section of the Prevention of Corruption Act over allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 22,500. This is a 30 per cent commission amount for crediting carriage and commission amount of Rs 75,419 in the account of a ration dealer at Manjakote, Rajouri for supply of food items under the Public Distribution System (PDS), the official added.

The CBI official said after crediting the amount, the accused pressured the complainant and his father for the payment of the bribe.

The agency sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 22,500, the official added.

The CBI team also carried out searches at the residential and official premises of Chowdhary in Rajouri. He will be produced later on Wednesday before the Special Judge Court, Anti-Corruption (CBI cases) in Jammu.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.