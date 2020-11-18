CBI arrests former BSF Commandant in cattle smuggling case

Syed AzamPublished: 18th November 2020 8:41 am IST
Andhra issues order for CBI probe into chariot burning case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested former Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case.

The arrested person will be produced before the court on Wednesday, the investigation agency said.

CBI informed that “a case was registered on September 21, 2020, against the then Commandant, 36 Battalion, BSF, three private persons, and unknown public servants and private persons on the allegations of illegal trade of cattle along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border by the accused in connivance with public servants”.

Searches were earlier conducted at the premises of the accused. The investigation is underway.

Source: ANI

READ:  PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamPublished: 18th November 2020 8:41 am IST
Back to top button