CBI arrests its ex-officer in graft case

New Delhi, Oct 3 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested its former SP NMP Sinha in connection with a bribery case when he was a supervising officer in the Usha Martin case, officials said.

The agency officials also carried out raids at eight locations in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Ranchi.

Sinha was arrested along with a private person who had allegedly delivered the bribe money, which was seized by the agency.

The officials said that Sinha, who retired in August, was an SP in the Economic Offence Wing. He was arrested in the Rs 25-lakh bribery case related to the Usha Martin affair probed by him.

The official said that Sinha as supervising officer had demanded Rs 25 lakh in bribe from a company representative.

The CBI has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the promoters of Usha Martin, and then Jharkhand Mines Department Director ID Paswan.

It is alleged that the company was favoured in the grant of ore mining lease in Ghatkuri village in Singhbhum West district in 2005 over five other applicants.

The state government had allegedly favoured Usha Martin in its recommendation to the Centre for the allotment of the mine.

