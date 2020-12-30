CBI arrests Nagpur labour official for graft

Nagpur/New Delhi Dec. Dec 30 : The CBI nabbed an Assistant Labour Commissioner of the Nagpur Labour Commissioner’s office red-handed while accepting a bribe from a complainant, an official said here on Wednesday.

A subsequent search of the office and raids at the home led to the recovery of Rs. 52.09 lakhs.

The CBI has produced the accused officer Sachin J. Shelar before a Special CBI Court which has remanded him to the agency’s custody till Jan. 2, 2021.

According to a complaint registered by the CBI, the accused Shelar had inspected the complainant’s firm and directed him to submit certain documents to the Labour Commissioner’s office.

When the complaint went to the office to submit the relevant papers, instead of receiving them, Shelar allegedly asked him to meet at his residence.

There, Shelar reportedly demanded a bribe to settle the matter pertaining to certain irregularities related to safety of the labour site and also an extra amount to issue a labour licence, according to the complaint.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed Shelar red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs.60,000 from the aggrieved party.

The CBI also seized Rs. 52.09 lakh cash plus incriminating documents related to various investments in the subsequent searches and raids at the office and home of the accused, and further probe in underway.

