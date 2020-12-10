CBI arrests postal officer in a graft case in Bengal

News Desk 1Published: 10th December 2020 5:32 pm IST
New Delhi, Dec 10 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has arrested Bika Kanti Mishra, a Superintendent of Post Offices in West Bengal’s East Midnapore, in connection with Rs 1.3 lakh graft case.

The agency registered a case on a complaint filed by a Postal Assistant of East Midnapore that Mishra had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing his relieving order on transfer.

“the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant,” the official said.

The CBI also carried out searches at his residence and office premises in East Midnapore, which led to seizure of Rs 3.62 lakh more and incriminating documents.

A local court sent the accused officer in judicial custody till December 23.

