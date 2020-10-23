CBI books Manipur official in disproportionate asset case

New Delhi, Oct 23 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has booked a Senior Accountant working in Accountant General’s office in Manipur in a disproportionate assets case and seized Rs 54.45 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 32.89 lakh during searches.

A CBI official said that the agency searched the premises of Konjengbam Ibothem Singh posted in Imphal and also seized around 130 pension payment order books in respect of various pensioners, around 139 ATM cards and other incriminating documents like documents on purchase of land or house, investments in LIC, banks and other financial institutions.

The CBI official said that he was booked on charge of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 58.75 lakh between August 1, 2005 and July 30, 2020.

The official said that the assets, both movable and immovable, were in his name and those of his family members.

