CBI books Surana Corporation, its directors for bank fraud

New Delhi, Dec 16 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Surana Group of companies and its directors for allegedly defrauding six banks to the tune of Rs 2,930 crore.

The CBI registered a case against Surana Corporation Ltd, its MD and promoter Vijayraj Surana, non executive director K.E. Devarajan, directors Jagadish Gopal, S. Guruswamy, Gautam Raj Surana, Shanthilal Surana, promoter Dinesh Chand Sharma, Statuory Auditor C.S. Perithviraj and unknown public servants and private persons on October 8 on the complaint of the State Bank of India alleging fraud to six banks to the tune of Rs 2,930 crore as of July 2020.

The CBI has earlier also booked the Surana Power Ltd (SPL) and its senior functionaries for allegedly cheating 10 banks of Rs 1,495.76 crore.

The outstanding amount as on July 31 this year stood at Rs 3,157.82 crore.

Among those named in the FIR are Gautham Raj Surana, Shantilal Surana, Vijayraj Surana and Dinesh Chand Surana. Unknown bank officials are also under the scanner.

Last week, the Madras High Court ordered a probe by the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) into the missing 103.864 kg gold out of the 400.47 kg gold seized by the CBI from Surana Corporation Ltd and kept under lock and key.

The gold was found missing when it was weighed to be handed over to the liquidator of the Surana Corporation in February this year.

Source: IANS

