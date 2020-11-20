CBI books UP Shia Waqf Board ex-chief in 2 cases

Lucknow, Nov 20 : The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two FIRs, naming Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board’s former chief Waseem Rizvi and others regarding alleged anomalies in the sale, purchase, and transfer of properties by the Board.

The FIRs were registered late on Thursday evening on the basis of cases lodged at Hazratganj police station on March 27, 2017 and another in Prayagraj in 2016.

The first FIR was registered on the complaint of one Tauseeful Hasan who had alleged that despite the fact that he was ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker) of a plot in Kanpur, he was deprived of his rights by Rizvi and his aides Vijay Krishna Somani, Naresh Somani, Ghulam Rizvi, and Waqar Raza, who stole original documents of the property.

The CBI booked Rizvi and four others on charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

In the second FIR, complainant Sudhank Mishra had accused Rizvi of illegally constructing shops at the Imambara on the Old GT Road in Allahabad. On the basis of Mishra’s complaints, Rizvi was booked for criminal trespassing.

The state Home Department had recommended a CBI probe into the matter in October 2019.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.