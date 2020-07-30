CBI case against 4 Navy officials, 14 others for submitting ‘fake bills’

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four Navy officials and 14 others for allegedly submitting fake bills in the name of supplying IT hardware.

The accused had allegedly submitted fake bills worth Rs 6.76 crore in the name of supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command.

Officials said on Wednesday that the investigating agency has registered a case against Captain Atul Kulkarni, Commander Mandar Godbole and RP Sharma and Petty Officer LOG (F and A) Kuldeep Singh Baghel in the case.

Source: ANI
