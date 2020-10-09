CBI condoles death of former agency chief Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 8 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday condoled the death of its former Director Ashwani Kumar, who was found dead at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday.

CBI Spokesperson R.K. Gaur in a statement said, “The CBI is deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kumar, former CBI Director. CBI extends its deepest condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family and prays to the almighty to give the family the strength and fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow.”

Gaur said that CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla also condoled the demise of the former chief and said “Our heartfelt emotions are with the bereaved family in this moment of profound tragedy. May his soul rest in peace”.

Gaur said that Kumar, a 1973 batch Himachal Pradesh Cadre IPS officer, took over as Director of the CBI on August 2, 2008 and retired on November 30, 2010.

He was the 24th Director of CBI since its formation in 1963.

Gaur said, before joining as Director, CBI, Kumar was Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh for over two years. “During his tenure of six years from 2001-2006 as Joint Director and Additional Director in CBI, Kumar had worked as Joint Director (North) looking after the States of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.”

The official said that Kumar also worked as Joint Director, Policy, Coordination and Interpol. “Later, he was elevated to the rank of Additional Director and was given the charge of anti-corruption wing,” he said, adding that while in the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Kumar held the post of IG and DIG Vigilance, Shimla from 1995 till 2000.

He was also a DIG, CID and DIG Range, Shimla from 1991 onwards. He also served as the Superintendent of Police in Shimla, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti and held the posts of Deputy Director and Assistant Director in the Special Protection Group, New Delhi from 1985 to 1990.

Gaur said, “Kumar was decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1989 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 1999.

“He had also received a Special Duty Medal with Bar for his services in 1979 and 1980 besides appreciation from the Prime Minister of India, Union Home Minister and the Minister of State (Personnel & Public Grievances),” he said.

Kumar served as Governor of Nagaland from March 21, 2013 to June 27, 2014 and also took additional charge of Governor of Manipur from July 23, 2013 to December 31, 2013.

After retirement, the former CBI chief devoted his time in the field of academics and taught Management Studies.

The former CBI chief was found dead at his residence on Wednesday evening in Shimla.

