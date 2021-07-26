CBI court adjourns AP CM YS Jagan’s bail cancellation petition

Hyderabad: The hearing on the cancellation of bail petition of the Chief Minister of neighbouring AP State YS Jaganmohan Reddy was against adjourned by the CBI court. The petition was filed by the rebel MP of ruling YSRCP Raghurama Krishna Raju .

The special CBI court took the decision to adjourn the matter following a plea by the counsel for the CBI . The counsel told the court that they would file written arguments in the case.

Follow it this, the CBI adjourned the matter till 30th of this month. The counsel for Raghurama Krishna Raju and CM YS Jagan had already filed their written arguments in the case.

The CBI had earlier urged the court to take a decision by exercising its discretionary powers. However, it had urged the court to grant time to it to file its written arguments on 14th of this month.