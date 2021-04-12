CBI court Judge who acquitted all in Babri case appointed by UP Govt As ‘Up-Lokayukta’

Lucknow: Retired CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who delivered the Babri demolition verdict, was appointed the Up-Lokayukta (Deputy Lokayukta) of Uttar Pradesh.

He was administered the oath on Monday. As per the Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta and UP-Lokayukta Act, 1975, he will have a term of six years. UP Governor Anandiben Patel had signed the notification appointing him as Deputy Lok Ayukta (III) on April 6.

Babri demolition case was the last case tried by him as the presiding judge of Special CBI Court, Lucknow. His term was specifically extended by the Supreme Court to complete the trial in the Babri demolition conspiracy case.

In the verdict delivered on September 30 last year, he acquitted all 32 accused in the case including high profile politicians such as BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh etc.

S K Yadav, in his 2000-page verdict, held that the demolition of the mosque was not premeditated and that there was no criminal conspiracy behind it.

The Court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and that the accused had actually tried to stop the mob and not incite them.

“Those who climbed on the dome, they are anti-social elements”, the Court stated.

The authenticity of the audio and video clips produced by the CBI is not proved, the court held.

Lokayukta is an ombudsman like body which can investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration by public servants.

As the Upa Lokayukta, he can investigate any action which is taken by or with the general or specific approval of any public servant not being a Minister or Secretary after receiving a complaint.

