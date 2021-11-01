CBI files FIR against South Western Railways engineer for receiving Rs 1.29 cr bribe

New Delhi: The CBI has filed an FIR against an executive engineer of the South Western Railways posted in Bengaluru for allegedly receiving over Rs 1.29 crore bribe from contractors over eight years, officials said on Monday.

The central probe agency has named executive engineer Ghanshyam Pradhan, M Suryanarayana Reddy, his firm Krishi Infratech and Vangala Suryanarayana Reddy in the case, they said.

It was alleged that Pradhan was receiving bribes in his bank accounts from contractors whose works were supervised by him, they said.

“It was further alleged that illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore was received by the said public servant in his accounts and the accounts of his family members from the contractors during the period from 2011 to 2019,” CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said.

After filing the case, the CBI recently carried out searches at 16 locations, including Bengaluru, Hubli, Mysuru, Sangli, Nandyala and Rangareddy at the premises of the accused and others leading to the recovery of several incriminating documents, Joshi said.