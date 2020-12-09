CBI files supplementary chargesheets in Vyapam cases

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has filed two supplementary chargesheets in separate cases related to Pre Medical Test (PMT) 2009 and transport constable recruitment test (TCRT) 2012 examinations conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh.

A CBI official here said that in the first case, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the CBI court in Gwalior against 126 accused including candidates, impersonators, parents or guardians and middlemen related to PMT-2009 examination conducted by Vyapam.

The agency had registered the case on August 21, 2015 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

“During CBI investigation, it was found that 36 candidates had allegedly arranged impersonators to appear in the written examination of MPPMT-2009 on their behalf with the help of middlemen, parents and accordingly they illegally passed the examination and got admission in a private medical college in Gwalior,” the official said.

The CBI had prepared database of around 16 lakh students including the students who were taking coaching for PMT in various coaching classes, MBBS students of various medical colleges, registered doctors etc and had compared the photos of impersonators available in the applications of accused candidates, and thereby found some new impersonators.

The official said that the agency also took expert opinion on photographs and handwriting available on the OMR answer sheets of accused candidates.

Earlier, CBI had filed chargesheet against the accused on June 28, 2016.

In another case, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the CBI court in Bhopal against 18 candidates who had arranged impersonators to write the written examination of TCRT- 2012 on their behalf and accordingly they illegally passed the examination and got recruited into the Transport Department.

The CBI had registered the said case on the orders of the Supreme Court and taken over the investigation related to alleged manipulation in OMR answer sheets and digital data of certain candidates of the TCRT-2012 conducted by Vyapam.

Earlier, a supplementary chargesheet was filed on January 19 last year by the CBI against 26 accused.

Source: IANS

