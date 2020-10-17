CBI files supplemnetary chargesheet against 28 in IMA scam

New Delhi, Oct 17 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 people in connection with its probe into the IMA Ponzi scam, a financial fraud to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, including the MD and CEO Mohammed Mansoor Khan, several senior officers and others.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the designated court at Bengaluru.

The CBI has named Hemant Nimbalkar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Administration, Bengaluru City Police, Ajay Hilori, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, E.B. Sridhara, Deputy SP Criminal Investigation Department (CID), M. Ramesh, the then police inspector and station house officer, Commercial Street, P. Gowrishankar, the then sub-inspector of police, Commercial Street, and L.C. Nagaraj, the then assistant commissioner, Bengaluru North Sub Division.

Nimbalkar was posted as IGP, Economic Offences Wing, CID, and Hilori was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, at the time when the IMA was doing brisk business despite being flagged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over unauthorised collection of deposits and the Income Tax department during the State Level Co-ordination Committee meetings. The IMA head office comes under the jurisdiction of the Commercial Street police station.

The CBI also named IMA Directors Nizamuddin, Naseer Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Waseem, Arshad Khan, and Afsar Pasha in the chargesheet.

The CBI alleged that the then revenue officer along with other police officials of Bengaluru had closed the enquiries/verifications conducted by them into the complaints and information received against IMA.

It was further alleged that the accused did not take necessary action under law, including KPIDFE Act 2004 and instead had given clean chit and recommended closure of the complaints stating that the said private company had not indulged in any illegal acts.

It was also alleged that the illegal activities of the said company had continued unabated and several thousands of investors had lost crores of rupees.

IMA scam came to limelight in 2018 and pertains to illegal collection of money from people in the form of investments on various Ponzi schemes such as Monthly Plan, Education Plan, Marriage, etc. I Monetary Advisory (IMA) was planned and executed by group head Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who was deported from Dubai and was arrested by the probe agencies.

Local police after registering a case against IMA directors and promoters were also probing the case which was later transferred to the CBI.

The CBI had formed a 12-member Multi Disciplinary Investigation Team (MDIT) comprising of its investigators who are being assisted by chartered accountants, forensic auditor, computer forensic experts and bankers.

The CBI found that these law enforcers allegedly took bribes to favour the financial fraud and then filed another FIR against these three accused people in 2019.

CBI had registered four cases in connection with the said scam. The CBI has earlier filed two chargesheets in the IMA scam case.

Mohammed Mansoor Khan was arrested on July 19 last year on his arrival in New Delhi. He is currently in judicial custody.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.