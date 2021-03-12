CBI flies charge sheet against Bangalore based entity over 5 crore scams

Bangalore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against the members of a group of entities based in Bangalore for influencing officials of the state Revenue department.

Those mentioned in the chargesheet include the CEO and MD along with the executive engineer and four directors.

During the investigation, it was found that a bribe amount of Rs 5 crore was allegedly paid in four instalments during April-May 2019 by the directors of the said group of entities to influence the officials of Karnataka’s Revenue department, to accept the closure report submitted by competent authority & then Assistant Commissioner, Bangalore.

The closure report was submitted in April, 2019 to the Revenue department and they were waiting for it to be accepted. However, the said report was not accepted by the then principal secretary, Revenue department, instead it was sent to Law department for opinion and on being dissatisfied with the report, it was sent to the Karnataka Director General of Police to conduct further enquiry in the matter.

Several WhatsApp chats between the executive engineer and the said directors about the file movement, gate digital access logs showing the different entry, and the statements of several witnesses have been gathered. The CBI had registered four cases in connection with this scam which are high court monitored cases.