CBI gets 3-day custody of Kulkarni in 4-yr-old murder case

Dharwad (Karnataka) Nov 7 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team secured three-day custody of Karnataka Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni from the local court in Dharwad on Friday.

The CBI special team had arrested him after intensely grilling more than eight hours on Thursday for his alleged role in four year old murder case of BJP’s slain Zilla Panchayat member, Yogeeshgouda Goudar in 2016.

The CBI had petitioned to the court that they needed his custody for three days, the Court however, pronounced its verdict late in the evening as a result of this, Kulkarni will remain in Hindalga prisons in Belagavi.

A senior prison officer said that the CBI might take him into custody from Saturday onwards as the prison guidelines do not permit anyone including police or CBI to meet any accused after 6 p.m. “Only in the rarest of rare cases, with due judicial permission, CBI or any other investigation agency can take a prisoner into their custody,” the office explained.

Meanwhile, Vinay Kulkarni who will turn 55 years on Saturday, has posted an emotional and strongly worded reassuring message on his Facebook timeline to his followers.

“I shall rise like a Phoenix from the ashes”, former Karnataka Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni said in his social media sites after he was arrested by the CBI.

He further added that when a ‘lie’ starts dancing, ‘truth’ will be crying. “At this juncture, I may be crying, I may have fallen. But when finally truth prevails, lie will die automatically. Therefore, I declare from the prison that, I will rise from the ashes and come victoriously,” he wrote.

