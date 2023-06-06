CBI probe into Odisha train accident

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th June 2023 8:30 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
CBI probe into Odisha train accident
Balasore: CBI officials arrive at Station Manager’s room at Bahanga Bazar during their investigation into the triple-train accident, in Balasore district, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th June 2023 8:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button