CBI questions Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in excise scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

The CBI on Friday moved the Rouse Avenue District Courts seeking permission to interrogate him in the matter, and the court allowed its plea.

The CBI interrogated Jain about scam accused Vijay Nair and other related things.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the matter, and sources said that they are in process of filing a supplementary charge sheet in the matter and hence they wanted to collect more evidence to make the case water-proof.