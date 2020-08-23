CBI questions Sushant’s friend, house helps, visits his flat

By Tanveer Published: 23rd August 2020 11:23 pm IST
CBI team with Central Forensic Science Lab experts and Sushant house staff member Neeraj Singh arrive for investigation in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Mumbai: CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house here in connection with his death case and later visited the actor’s flat in Bandra along with them, an official said.

In the morning, Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant arrived separately at the DRDO guest house in Kalina are of Santcaruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) officials probing the case are staying, an official said.

These three persons, who were present in the flat when Rajput (34) was found hanging in his room on June 14, were questioned for about five hours following which the CBI sleuths took them to the late actor’s residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra around 2.45 pm, he said.

READ:  728 weddings were fixed in the Du Ba Du program of Siasat Millat Fund

Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput’s residence, the official said.

Mumbai Police officials were also present at the actors house, he added.
On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant visited the late actor’s house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

Another CBI team on Saturday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput’s body.

A third CBI team had visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Rajput’s alleged suicide earlier.
On Friday, the CBI officials recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

READ:  Sushant's sister molested Rhea after getting drunk, which lead to rift between siblings: Lawyer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajput’s father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

Source: PTI
Categories
Bollywood NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close