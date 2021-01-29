CBI raid at magician P.C. Sorcar (Jr)’s Kolkata residence

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 7:35 pm IST
Kolkata, Jan 29 : A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Friday carried out a raid at the house of noted magician P.C. Sorcar Junior in connection with the probe probe into Tower Group’s chitfund scam.

According to sources, federal investigation agency sleuths raided the premises of the magician’s Mukundapur residence located in the city’s Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

Both the central agency officials and the family members of Sorcar remained tight-lipped about the reasons of the search operation. Besides the magician’s Mukundapur house, the CBI team also raided three more locations in connection with the probe.

Sources said that Sorcar reportedly signed an agreement with Tower Group and became their brand ambassador. The search operation was carried out to examine the details of the deal and some transactions between the magician and the chit fund company.

