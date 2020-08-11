CBI raids 4 locations in Ambience Mall case (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 10 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches at four locations in Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula in Haryana, including the premises of the Ambience Group and one of its directors Raj Singh Gehlot, an official said.

The CBI official said that the four locations raided included the official and residential premises of Gehlot and the Ambience Group in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the CBI to probe the case for the alleged illegal construction of a commercial building on approximately 18.98 acres of land in Gurugram by blatantly flouting the building by-laws and statutory provisions in collusion with others.

It was alleged that the land where the Ambience Mall was built was meant for a housing project. The official said that the agency searched the residence of Gehlot in south Delhi’s upscale Hauz Khas and his office premises in Green Park.

The official said that searches were also carried out at the office of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in Panchkula and the Town and Country Planning office in Chandigarh’s Sector 18, which also houses the chief town planner’s office.

The CBI has registered a case against a private person, Gehlot, Ambience Ltd and Ambience Developers and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and unknown officials of HUDA, Town and Country Planning Department and unknown private persons on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On July 31, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at seven locations in Delhi, including the residential premises of Gehlot, official premises of Aman Hospitality, and other companies of the Ambience Group and other company officials in connection with a Rs 800 crore bank fraud case.

The ED had also questioned Gehlot in connection with the probe.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.