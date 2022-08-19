CBI raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The CBI carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The CBI carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)