CBI raids in UP’s Sonbhadra in child sexual abuse material case

New Delhi, Sep 25 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district in connection with a case pertaining to sharing of child sexual abuse material.

A CBI official here said that the agency sleuths carried out searches at the residence of Neeraj Singh, a B. Tech professional in Sonebhadra which led to recovery of a mobile phone.

The phone is being analysed now to confirm whether the child sexual content was shared from it.

According to CBI officials Singh was earlier employed in Delhi before the Covid-19 lockdown.

The action comes after the agency registered a case against a private person under sections of POCSO Act, and Information Technology Act, 2000.

The official said that it was alleged that Singh was advertising over Instagram account for sale of objectionable material including child pornographic material.

“It was further alleged that the accused opened different accounts over cloud storage and file hosting service by using different email IDs, and storing such objectionable material including child pornographic material,” the official said.

The CBI official said that it was further alleged that on receipt of payments from the customers, the accused shared the said objectionable material with them through Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The official said that he was in the business of the child sexual abuse material since 2019.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.