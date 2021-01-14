CBI raids its own officers in Ghaziabad in graft cases

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 1:23 pm IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad, Jan 14 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday morning carried out raids at the premises of its own officers in Ghaziabad here, sources said.

However, CBI officials remained tightlipped on the developments.

According to agency sources, the raids are underway at the Shivalik Apartments in Ghaziabad in the premises of two to three officers in some cases of corruption.

The sources, however, did not reveal the identity of the officers being raided by the agency sleuths.

They said that one of the officers being raided is of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) rank besides others.

