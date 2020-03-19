CBI registered nearly 5,000 cases since 2015

New Delhi: The CBI has registered 4,985 cases, including 4,300 regular cases (RCs) and 685 preliminary enquiries (PEs), between January 1, 2015 and February 29, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

During this period, the CBI investigated 4,717 cases (3987 RCs and 730 PEs), Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Since January 1, 2015 and upto February 29, 2020, CBI has filed chargsheets in 3,700 cases, he said.

Giving the year-wise break-up, the minister said the CBI registered 971 RCs and 164 PEs in 2015, 925 RCs and 122 PEs in 2016, 939 RCs and 137 PEs in 2017, 765 RCs and 134 PEs in 2018, 608 RCs and 102 PEs in 2019 and 92 RCs and 26 PEs between January and February this year.

Source: PTI

