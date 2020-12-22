CBI revised crime manual includes a new chapter on “Investigation Abroad”

By Anand Singh

New Delhi, Dec 21 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revised its crime manual after a gap of 15 years with major changes in the law and procedure and interpretation to solve a crime. Also a new chapter on “Investigation Abroad” has been added to it.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday released the revised CBI Crime Manual in the presence of the agency’s Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and several other senior officials.

He also congratulated the agency for bringing out the updated CBI Crime Manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures.

A CBI official said that in the new crime manual of the agency, changes in law and procedure and interpretation have been made.

The official said these have been put in form in manner that the investigating officer can use it.

The official said that a new chapter on “Investigation Abroad” has been added in the new crime manual.

“A chapter of ‘Investigation Abroad’ has been newly added in the crime manual about Interpol functioning,” he said.

Pointing out some other major highlights, the official said that the team approach of investigation has been included in the manual. “An investigative team approach has been adopted for investigation of larger and complex cases,” he said.

“Elaborate preventive vigilance functioning of the CBI has been explained so that field units can use it,” the official said.

He said that cyber-crime detailed chapter has been added in the crime manual.

“Detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to cyber-crime have been comprehensively revised so as to enhance speed and quality of investigations,” he said.

The official further said that the revised crime manual is in consonance with best global practices considering the strides in information and communication technology.

He said, updated procedures in collection and analysis of digital evidence and for handling of complex cyber crime have also been incorporated in the new crime manual.

The official further said that extensive consultation with senior retired officers, law officers and others of CBI has been taken.

“Praveen Sinha, Additional Director CBI, has made a special contribution to the manual,” he added.

The CBI’s crime manual was last updated in 2005, before the previous update in 1991.

–IANS

