CBI searches 12 locations over illegal sale of reserved railway seats

The CBI had registered the case on March 2, 2021 against unidentified person who were claiming to provide confirmed 'tatkal' seats (emergency tickets) using a software and mobile application, they said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 20th April 2023 9:49 pm IST
New Delhi: The CBI has conducted searches at 12 locations in different states in connection with its ongoing probe in alleged illegal sale of reserved seats through IRCTC website, officials said Thursday.

The operation was spread across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, they said.

“During searches, digital devices, mobile phones containing the illegal software, incriminating documents and other details including tickets of passengers booked earlier using illegal software were recovered, ” the CBI Spokesperson said.

“It was found that the agents were allegedly using illegal software to bypass the manual entry process for purchasing tickets, which were sold to travellers at a premium. The CBI identified the agents involved in this illegal activity and conducted simultaneous searches. The person responsible for selling and distributing the illegal software to various agents was also identified,” the CBI Spokesperson said.

