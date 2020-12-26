CBI searches 19 locations in 2 separate bank fraud cases

New Delhi, Dec 26 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it registered two separate cases over allegations of bank fraud to the tune of Rs 67.07 crore by an Ahmedabad-based company and Rs 64.78 crore by a Delhi-based company, and carried out searches at 19 locations in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

A CBI official here said that it carried out searches at 10 locations in Mumbai and Silvassa on the office and residential premises of Krishna Knitwear Technology Ltd and its directors.

The CBI has registered a case on the complaint of State Bank of India against Krishna Knitwear Technology Ltd, its directors, unknown public servants and unknown others on the allegations of cheating State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 67.07 crore.

The official said that it was alleged that the company was engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted grey fabric and finished garments.

“During the period 2011 to 2015, the accused entered into a conspiracy to cheat SBI by way of forgery/falsification of accounts and diversion of funds. The company allegedly availed Fund-Based Working Capital (FBWC) with SBI, MCB, Vapi Branch,” the official said.

It was further alleged that only around 20 per cent of its receipts and payments from its debtors and creditors respectively were routed through banking channels, and the remaining amount was siphoned off.

The official said that during searches the agency sleuths recovered several of incriminating documents.

He said that second case was registered on a complaint from Punjab & Sind Bank against Delhi and Noida-based Alpine Realtech Pvt Ltd and others including its directors, two other private companies, unknown public servants and others on the allegations that they cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 64.78 crore by way of diversion or siphoning off bank funds, misappropriation, cheating etc.

The agency officials carried out searches at nine locations in Delhi-NCR at the office and residential premises of accused including borrower company.

