CBI searches multiple locations in Bihar, TN, Kerala; recovers Rs 1 cr cash

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in connection with two separate cases of disproportionate asset and graft registered against a Railways Chief Engineer, Assistant Director of India Tourism and others, and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

A CBI official said that multiple teams of the investigating agency carried out searches in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore, documents related to investment, jewellery etc. from the premises of the accused persons, their family members and other private persons/suspects.

The official said that the searches were carried out in connection with two separate cases of disproportionate asset and graft against a Chief Engineer of the Railways, an Assistant Director of India Tourism and others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.