CBI searches multiple locations in Bihar, TN, Kerala; recovers Rs 1 cr (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 26 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in connection with two separate cases of disproportionate asset and graft registered against a Railways Chief Engineer, Assistant Director of India Tourism and others, and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 1.07 crore, officials said.

A CBI official here said that the first case was registered against Ravish Kumar, CEDE, ECR in Bihar’s Hajipur over the allegations of acquiring huge moveable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members during the period January 2009 to October 2020 while posted in Railway.

The official said that it was further alleged in FIR that during the said period, the accused received a total income of Rs 1.04 crore from his salary and others and Rs 40 lakh income of his wife.

The CBI official further said that during the said period, Kumar’s total expenses were allegedly Rs 67.41 lakh. “Thus, his likely saving during check period was allegedly Rs 76.59 lakh,” he said.

The official said that it was also alleged that during the said period, he acquired and possessed movable and immovable assets at various places in his name and in the name of his family members of value of Rs 3.4 crore.

It was further alleged that during check period disproportionate assets have been computed as approx Rs 2.64 crore, which is approx 183.40 per cent of his net income, which is disproportionate to his known sources of the income.

The official said that searches were conducted today at the premises of accused and others including relatives which led to recovery of cash of Rs 76 lakh, documents related to investment in around 15 properties, investment in jewellery and banks etc. and several incriminating documents.

The official said that in the second case the agency has named S.Ramakrishnan, Assistant Director, India Tourism in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and others including unknown private and public servants on the allegations that the accused along with the Regional Director conduct periodical inspection in various hotels for the purpose of issuing classification or licence and in the process, in conspiracy with Consultant or Hotel owners, undue advantage is obtained by him and others.

He said, it was further alleged that the accused would be proceeding to Palani near Madurai with the bribe amount of Rs 7 lakh collected from various hoteliers for giving favourable report.

“Ramakrishnan was intercepted while proceeding Palani,” the official said.

He further said that searches were conducted around 15 places located in Patna, Chennai, Kochi, Ernakulam & Kollam which led to recovery of cash of Rs 31 lakh and incriminating documents.

Source: IANS

