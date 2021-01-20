CBI searches properties of its own officer in UP

New Delhi/Saharanpur, Jan 20 : Following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at two places in Uttar Pradesh’s Roorkee and Saharanpur on the premises linked to its own Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) R.K. Rishi, sources said.

Rishi has been named in a corruption case.

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS, “Multiple teams of CBI are carrying out searches at the residential premises of Rishi named in the corruption case in Roorkee and Saharanpur’s Deoband.”

In much embarrassment, the CBI has registered a case of corruption against four of its officials and a few private persons.

In the FIR, the CBI alleged that the four officials who have been booked for corruption, had received bribes to extend favours to at least two private companies being probed for bank fraud.

Besides Rishi, the CBI has also booked Dy SP R.K. Sangwan, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh.

Others named in the FIR include lawyers Arvind Kumar Gupta and Manohar Malik, Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, additional director of Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills Private Ltd. and Sujay and Uday Desai, directors of Frost International Private Ltd.

On January 14, the CBI carried out searches at 14 premises of the accused named in the FIR in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Kanpur.

According to the CBI FIR, it has been alleged that in the matter of Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills, the previous investigating officer, Sangwan, allegedly offered and paid Rs 10 lakh in cash on behalf of the company’s additional director to the inspector, who in turn shared confidential information related to the probe with Sangwan.

The FIR further stated that in January last year, the CBI had registered a case against Frost International and 14 others for alleged bank fraud involving about Rs 3,600 crore.

“Rishi allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to the inspector on behalf of Desais for favours,” it alleged.

It also alleged that Rishi received Rs 15 lakh twice through the two advocates to get favours for a Chandigarh-based company, being probed in a corruption case.

Dhankad received Rs 2.5 lakh from Gupta twice, for having brokered the deal through Rishi, the FIR read.

According to the FIR, the accused stenographer had also shared details of the investigation in many other cases, including confidential notes and directions, with the two accused DSPs, for monetary gain.

–IANS

aks/dpb