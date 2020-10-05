CBI seized around Rs 5 lakh, not Rs 57 lakh from me: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 5 : Unfazed by the day-long raids on him and his relatives by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Congress’ Karnataka unit President, D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the agency could recover only Rs 1.37 lakh from his house and around Rs 3 lakh from his office and not Rs 57 lakh as it claimed.

Addressing reporters at his residence here, he dared the CBI to release ‘panchanama’ (record of evidence/findings at the location of crime) to prove their claim in their statement released to the media.

“I am responsible and accountable for what is recovered from my residence and office where I stay and operate, not for what has been recovered from elsewhere,” he said.

Terming that raids on him “politically motivated”, Shivakumar asserted that every time that central agencies conducted raids on him, unfortunately he was busy with one or the other elections.

“Thus, it prompts anyone to think and presume that this was a politically-motivated case and raids… though I do not find fault with the Central agencies, as they were doing their duty,” he said sarcastically.

Launching a veiled attack on the media, Shivakumar claimed that it always goes overboard while covering such events related to him and his family members.

“Since morning, I am observing some channels reported that Rs 3 crore cash was recovered and I would be arrested. At the end of the day, truth prevailed… I am neither arrested nor a huge sum of cash recovered as was being sensationally revealed by the channels,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.