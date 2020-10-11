CBI takes over probe into Hathras alleged gangrape case

Uttar Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the investigation into the Hathras alleged gangrape case.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP police and administration allegedly cremated her body without the family’s consent or presence.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident. The state government has also formed an SIT to probe the matter.

