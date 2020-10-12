CBI team in Hathras to collect case records from police

New Delhi, Oct 12 : A day after registering a case regarding the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, a CBI team on Monday reached Hathras to collect all documents in the case from the Uttar Pradesh Police, including an SIT set up the state.

According to the Central Bureau of INvestigation (CBI) sources, the case Investigating Officer along with some agency officials will collect the medical reports related to the Dalit woman hailing from Boolgarhi village as part of the agency’s probe.

The CBI registered a case on Sunday under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a day after it received a central notification issued on a request by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The agency said that it had constituted a special team to probe the case, which led to the widespread criticism of the state government after the victim was hurriedly cremated by Hathras police on the intervening night of September 29-30.

The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. She had said she was gang-raped at her village by four upper-caste men on September 14.

