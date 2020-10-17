CBI team records statement of Hathras victim’s sister-in-law

Hathras, Oct 17 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday once again recorded the statements for over five hours of the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit victim in connection with its probe into the alleged gang rape and murder case.

According to CBI officials, the agency sleuths visited the family members of the victim in Boolgarhi village on Saturday afternoon.

The agency team stayed at the residence of the victim for several hours and recorded the statement of her sister-in-law.

An agency source said that she was questioned about who all were at home on September 14, the day on which the incident took place.

She was also questioned about the alleged call details of the victim with one of the accused.

The CBI took over the case on Sunday after a notification from the Centre following a request from the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Thursday, the CBI recorded the statements of the family members of the four accused named in the alleged gang rape and murder case.

On Tuesday, the CBI team spent over six hours in Boolgarhi village, visiting the crime scene, the place where she was cremated, and her house to record the statements of her kin.

The CBI team, camping in Hathras for the last four days, has collected all case-related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

