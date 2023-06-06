CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

This apart, the Government Railway Police in Balasore has registered a case on June 3 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Railway Act over the accident.

Press Trust of India | Published: 6th June 2023 8:24 am IST
Odisha train
Resucue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bhubaneswar: A 10-member CBI team on Monday visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe into the triple train crash, a Railway official said.

ECoR’s Khurda Road division DRM Rintesh Ray said that according to his information, the CBI probe has begun but the details were not immediately known.

The Railway Board on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the accident.

Earlier, Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident site where he went to the control room, signal room and signal point at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

