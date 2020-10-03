CBI to probe Hathras rape case as protests refuse to die down

New Delhi: The alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras will be investigated by the CBI, the Yogi Adityanath government said this evening.

“Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case,” the UP Chief Minister’s office tweeted.

Protests against the police and the government have been staged across the country, including one in national capital Delhi on Friday, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined and demanded four accused be executed.

The development came on the day (today) when the Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi visited the family of the victim.

The ruling BJP had earlier dismissed protests by the opposition as a “political stunt”. The dismissal come as a resort to cover it’s apparent inability to prevent horrific crimes against women – at least two more assaults and rapes have been reported from the state since the Hathras case.