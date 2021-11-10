CBI to probe Mariamma custodial death case: HC

Hyderabad: High Court today said that the death case of Mariamma in Addagudur police station in Yadadri district will be given to CBI for a probe.

The Court heard the case and got the details of the post mortem, compensation paid and action taken against the police officials who involved in the case. Mariamma lost life in the jail created a sensation and the court slammed the officials concerned.

The Court expressed displeasure that the family will not get back the life of Mariamma by giving compensation to the kin. The AG representing the government has informed that SI and a constable were removed from the posts in this regard. He also said that compensation was offered to the kin of Mariamma.

According to information, the counsel said that the woman died of some health problems. The court said that as per a second post mortem report she lost life after getting multiple injuries.

The court later posted the case to November 22 for next hearing. It directed CBI SP and the Centre officials to attend the same.