CBI unconvinced with two of these answers of Rhea Chakroborty

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over a week. The prime accused in the case and the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakroborty was interrogated by the CBI officials on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Friday the actress was grilled for around 20 hours and on Saturday for around seven hours at the DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

But according to sources, the CBI agency was not satisfied with the answers Rhea gave to a few of their questions. The source also said that the CBI wants to know more about the final hours leading up to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The reports further state that Chakraborty out of the 50 questions asked by the CBI, the investigative agency was convinced with answers for two of the questions. One question was, they wanted to know if the couple broke up on June 8. And the other question was ‘If yes, they wanted to know the reason for their breakup’. The CBI questioned Rhea in the presence of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

However, the officials, reportedly, were not satisfied with the answers they got.

Answering these questions, Rhea revealed that Sushant checked up on her through her brother Showik after she left his apartment on June 8. However, the officials want to know why Rhea did not check up on him after leaving his house from June 8 to 14.

Speaking to media, a CBI official said, “They are also corroborating the claims made by both of them earlier, individually.”