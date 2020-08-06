CBIC directs immediate safety scrutiny of ports after Beirut blasts

New Delhi, Aug 6 : Just days after the massive blasts in the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed the Customs and field formations to verify and confirm within 48 hours whether hazardous and explosive material lying in the warehouses and ports across the country meet the safety and fire standards and present no danger to life and property.

CBIC said in a tweet on Thursday said: “This precautionary step has been taken in view of the recent incident of an explosion in a foreign country caused by such material.”

According to Lebanese officials the blast occurred due to a large quantity of poorly stored ammonium nitrate.

At least 137 people were killed and 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion that shook Beirut on Tuesday, according to Lebanon’s health minister.

Source: IANS

