CBS paid $7 mn for Meghan-Harry interview: Report

Los Angeles, March 7 : The widely anticipated 90-minute interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey reportedly cost the American broadcasting network CBS several million dollars.

According to a report in People magazine, the American network paid Winfrey’s company, Harpo Productions, a licensing fee between USD 7-9 million, which also included the rights to license the special interview abroad as well.

The report also said Meghan and Harry were not paid to be a part of the interview, previews of which have already generated a lot of buzz in the world media. It is scheduled to air in the US on CBS this Sunday evening and it would be aired in the UK the coming Monday on ITV.

