By Nihad Amani Published: 15th July 2020 5:29 pm IST
CBSE Class X results: Thiruvananthapuram tops, Delhi lags at 14th spot

New Delhi:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of its Class X board examination with Thiruvananthapuram securing the top position, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru at number 2 and 3, respectively, while Delhi figured at a distant 14th spot.

In the results declared by the CBSE, 91.46 per cent students passed the board examination, 0.36 per cent higher than the previous year.

Thiruvananthapuram’s pass percentage was 99.28 per cent, followed by Chennai (98.95 per cent), Bengaluru (98.23 per cent), Pune (98.05 per cent) and Ajmer (96.93 per cent).

Panchkula, a city in Haryana located near Chandigarh, came sixth with a pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, followed by Bhubaneswar (93.20 per cent), Bhopal (92.86 per cent), Chandigarh (91.83 per cent) and Patna (90.69%), which rounded off the top 10 list.

Delhi West secured the 14th spot with a pass percentage of 85.96 per cent, followed by Delhi East where 85.79 per cent students passed the Class X examination.

Guwahati was ranked at the bottom with a pass percentage of 79.12 per cent.

Continuing the trend, girls fared 3.17 per cent better than boys. While 93.31 per cent girls passed the board exam, the percentage of boys passing the exam stood at 90.14 per cent. A total of 78.95 per cent transgender students cleared the board exam.

Thiruvananthapuram had also secured the top spot in the Class XII board examination results which were declared by the CBSE on Monday.

Source: IANS
