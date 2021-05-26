CBSE Class XII exams: Students write to CJI against offline conduct of papers

By ANI|   Updated: 26th May 2021 8:13 am IST
Representational photo

New Delhi: Around 300 students of Class XII on Tuesday sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to quash the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students asked the top court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.

This comes days after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached a consensus on conduct of board exams. However, the government had sought a detailed list of suggestions from all the states.

The CBSE Class XII examination is likely to be conducted and its date and format to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 30, according to sources.

Earlier on April 14, the CBSE had notified that Class XII exams were postponed in view of the COVID pandemic. CBSE had said further information regarding the Class XII exams board exams would be given to students by June 1.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button